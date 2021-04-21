CRICKETNEXT

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's 1st T20I, in Harare April 21 2:30 PM IST

Check here ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's 1st T20I Match. Also check the schedule of Zimbabwe and Pakistan

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 1 between Zimbabwe and Pakistan: Zimbabwe and Pakistan will lock horns in a three-match T20I series and the 1st T20I match between the two sides will begin on Wednesday, April 21. The Harare Sports Club will host all the matches and will be played behind closed doors.

The hosts are struggling to find their feet in the international cricket and especially in the shortest format of the game. However, they did well against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi in Tests, but lost the T20 series 0-3 earlier this month. The last time they won in a T20I series was way back in 2019 against Singapore. On the other hand, the visiting team won their four-match T20I series 3-1 against South Africa. Babar Azam-led side will look to continue their winning momentum and are the overwhelming favourites to emerge victorious in Zimbabwe.

The 1st T20I between the two sides is scheduled to start at 2:30 PMIST.

ZIM vs PAK Live Streaming

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the ZIM vs PAK series. However, fans can live stream the match on FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs PAK Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, April 21 at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. The game will start at 2:30 PM IST.

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Craig Ervine

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Craig Ervine, Fakhar Zaman, Wessly Madhevere

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani,Haris Rauf

ZIM vs PAK Probable XIs

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sean Williams (C), Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva (WK), Wessly Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

