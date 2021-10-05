ZIM-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 1st ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women, October 5, 01:00 pm IST

ZIM-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI Match between Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women: Zimbabwe Women will play host to Ireland Women for a four-match ODI series, starting from Tuesday, October 5. The ODI series opener between the two sides will be played at the Harare Sports Club and will kick off at 1:00 pm (IST). The upcoming ODI series is set to be a momentous occasion for both the teams, as Ireland women will play their first ODI since 2018. While this will be the first official one-day game for the hosts since being granted ODI status in April earlier this year.

Both sides head into this ODI series in their prime form, as the home team won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers last month, notably without losing a single match in the tournament. The visitors too had an incredible run in the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier games where they finished second after winning three out of their four games.

The ODI tour will also act as a golden opportunity for both sides to get into their best of form as they gear up for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Global Qualifier which is scheduled to be held next month.

Ahead of the 1st ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-W vs IRE-W Telecast

The 1st ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women is not televised in India.

ZIM-W vs IRE-W Live Streaming

Cricket fans can keep track of scores on Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women teams social media accounts.

ZIM-W vs IRE-W Match Details

The 1st ODI match between ZIM-W vs IRE-W will be played on Tuesday, October 5 at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. The game will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

ZIM-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Laura Delany

Vice-Captain: Josephine Nkomo

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh

Batters: Ashley Ndiraya, Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Josephine Nkomo, Orla Prendergast, Precious Marange

Bowlers: Celeste Raack, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger

ZIM-W vs IRE-W Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe Women: Ashley Ndiraya, Christabel Chatonzwa, Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu (WK), Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda

Ireland Women: Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Amy Hunter, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Ava Canning

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here