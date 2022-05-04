ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 2nd Unofficial T20, May 4, 4:30 PM IST

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Unofficial T20 match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A: The second Unofficial T20 match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, April 04. Following a 2-1 victory in the one-day series, South Africa A made an outstanding start to the T20I series as well.

Batting first in the match, Zimbabwe XI delivered a below-average batting performance. The team scored only 114 runs in 20 overs as no batter scored 20+ runs. The credit goes to the SA bowlers as well for restricting the opposition batters.

Chasing the total, the visitors didn’t face any difficulty. They won the game within 17.4 overs to record a win by five wickets. South Africa will aim to continue the winning momentum to take a 2-0 in the five-match series.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, need to again look at their batting order and make a comeback in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Telecast

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A game will not be telecast in India

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Live Streaming

The 2nd Unofficial T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 4:30 PM IST on May 4, Wednesday.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wellington Masakadza

Vice-Captain: Milton Shumba

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klassen

Batters: Khaya Zondo, Kevin Kasuza, Reeza Hendricks, Prince Masvaure, Milton Shumba

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Andile Pehlukwayo

Bowlers: Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Bjorn Fortuin

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable XIs

Zimbabwe XI: Prince Masvaure, Donald Tiripano, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza, Sikandar Raza (c), Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tendai Chatara, Kevin Kasuza

South Africa A: Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Pehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Khaya Zondo, Lizad Williams, Lesiba Ngoepe, Reeza Hendricks, Darun Dupavillion

