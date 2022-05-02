ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st Unofficial T20 match, May 02, 04:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: ZIM-XI vs SA-A dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for 1st Unofficial T20 between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A May 02, 04:30 PM IST

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial T20 match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A:

Following the conclusion of the three-match ODI series, Zimbabwe XI will be having a go at South Africa A in the five-match T20I series. The first Unofficial T20 International between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on May 2, Monday.

South Africa A are heading into the shortest format of the game with an outstanding form. The team defeated Zimbabwe XI by 2-1 in the three-match ODI series to gain some momentum and confidence.

Zimbabwe made a good start to the 50-over series by winning the first game by five runs. However, they couldn’t continue the momentum and ended up losing the next two games by 51 and 36 runs respectively. The host were let down by their batters in the One Day format.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Telecast

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A game will not be telecast in India

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Live Streaming

The 1st Unofficial T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 04:30 PM IST on May 02, Monday.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Andile Phehlukwayo

Vice-Captain - Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klassen

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Kevin Kasuza, Milton Shumba, Prince Masvaure

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Andile Pehlukwayo

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Bjorn Fortuin

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: Wellington Masakadza, Sikandar Raza (c), Tendai Chatara, Kevin Kasuza, Milton Shumba, Prince Masvaure, Donald Tiripano, Tanaka Chivanga, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk)

South Africa A: Andile Pehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Khaya Zondo, Reeza Hendricks, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Darun Dupavillion, Lizad Williams, Lesiba Ngoepe

