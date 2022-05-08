ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 4th Unofficial T20 match, May 08, 04:30 PM IST

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th Unofficial T20 match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A: Zimbabwe XI will aim to make a comeback to the competition as they will take on South Africa A in the fourth T20 of the five-match series. The much-anticipated game of cricket will be conducted at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

South Africa A are leading the five-match series by 2-0. The team comfortably scored 115 runs in just 17.4 overs to register a five-wicket victory in the first T20. They returned with another splendid performance in the second game by defeating Zimbabwe XI by 22 runs.

South Africa now need just one more victory to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, need to turn things in their favour at the earliest to avoid a series defeat.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Telecast

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A game will not be telecast in India

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Live Streaming

The 4th Unofficial T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Match Details

The 4th T20 game will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 04:30 PM IST on May 08, Sunday.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ryan Burl

Vice-Captain - Reeza Hendricks

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klassen, Richmond Mutumbami

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Lesiba Ngoepe

Bowlers: Wellington Masakadza, Bjorn Fortuin, Tanaka Chivanga

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza, Sikandar Raza (c), Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Prince Masvaure, Donald Tiripano, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tendai Chatara, Kevin Kasuza

South Africa A: Lesiba Ngoepe, Reeza Hendricks, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Pehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Lizad Williams, Darun Dupavillion, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk)

