ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 5th Unofficial T20 match, May 10, 04:30 PM IST

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5th Unofficial T20 match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A: Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A will be playing against each other in a dead rubber on Tuesday, May 10. The last T20 of the five-match series will be conducted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. South Africa A have already clinched the series by winning the first three games.

The visitors cruised to a victory in the first T20 by five wickets. They followed it up with two more wins by 22 and 142 runs respectively. Zimbabwe finally found the momentum in the fourth match but it was too late as South Africa A had already taken an unassailable lead in the series.

Zimbabwe XI defeated South Africa A by 62 runs in the last match. It was a poor batting performance by the visitors as they scored only 73 runs while chasing 135.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Telecast

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A game will not be telecast in India

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Live Streaming

The 5th Unofficial T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Match Details

The 5th T20 game will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 04:30 PM IST on May 10, Tuesday.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Bjorn Fortuin

Vice-Captain - Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Lesiba Ngoepe, Jason Smith, Milton Shumba

All-rounders: Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Bjorn Fortuin

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tanaka Chivanga

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: Tanaka Chivanga, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Ernest Masuku, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tendai Chatara, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl

South Africa A: Ryan Rickelton, Lesiba Ngoepe, Wihan Lubbe, Khaya Zondo, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Junior Dala, Daryn Dupavillon, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), Jason Smith

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here