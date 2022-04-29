ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's ZIM-XI vs SA-A match, April 29, Harare, 12:45 PM IST

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s match between ZIM-XI and SA-A:

Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A will be aiming to win the third match of the Unofficial ODI series scheduled to be played today in Harare. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

Zimbabwe had started the series on a positive note after winning the first match by 5 runs (D/L method). Batting first, the visitors had posted a formidable total of 273 runs losing seven wickets in 50 overs. Andile Phehlukwayo (87 runs off 93 balls) turned out to be the highest scorer of the match for South Africa A. Their skipper, Heinrich Klaasen also contributed by scoring crucial 58 runs off 51 balls.

For Zimbabwe, their pacer Donald Tiripano picked up four wickets in the match.

In reply, the hosts scored 266/6 in 48.5 overs and they eventually emerged victorious by 5 runs (D/L method).

South Africa A scripted a comeback promptly in a rain-curtailed second match of the series as they won the game by 51 runs (D/L method). Batting first, the visitors registered 266/6 in 46.5 overs. Reeza Hendricks scored a crucial ton (102 runs off 107 balls) to help his side in reaching a formidable total.

In reply, Zimbabwe were asked to chase a target (revised) of 145 runs in 20 overs. But the hosts could only manage to reach 93 runs in 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM XI vs SA-A telecast

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A game will not be telecast in India.

ZIM XI vs SA-A Live Streaming

The 3rd Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM XI vs SA-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 12:45 PM IST on April 29, Friday.

ZIM XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks, Milton Shumba, Takudzwanashe Kaitano

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wessley Madhevere

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe XI Predicted Starting Line-up: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (captain), Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami (wicketkeeper), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga

South Africa A Predicted Starting Line-up: Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Theunis de Bruyn, Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Gerald Coetzee, Daryn Dupavillon

