The Pakistan Cricket Board are all set to host Zimbabwe at home in October-November apart from starting off with their domestic season in a bio-secure environment to counter the COVID-19 threat. "Dates are being finalised with Zimbabwe but tentatively they will come to Pakistan tentatively between October 10 to 15 and first remain in a two-week quarantine and have COVID-19 tests before starting their training," a PCB source informed on Saturday.
ALSO READ - COVID-19 Impact: Zimbabwe-Afghanistan T20Is in Harare Called off After Government Advisory
The source said that the PCB was presently busy in preparing the protocols for the bio-secure bubble in line with government SOPs in the Covid-19 situation. "The bio-secure bubble will be applicable for both the international series against Zimbabwe, probably the remaining four matches of the Pakistan Super League 5 and the entire domestic season," he said.
ALSO READ - Zimbabwe Tour of Australia in August Postponed Due to COVID-19
Zimbabwe was originally scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals but they have now requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to arrange a few extra matches for them. "Their ODIs are part of the ICC Super League Championship but they want to play some extra matches as well," he said.
Earlier, Zimbabwe's tour of Australia for three One-Day internationals in August had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The matches were to have been played on August 9, 12 and 15 but citing "concern for the health and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers", Cricket Australia announced the series would not go ahead as planned earlier. However, the board said they would re-work the schedule.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Zimbabwe All Set to Tour Pakistan in October-November, Schedule Yet to be Decided
The Pakistan Cricket Board are all set to host Zimbabwe at home in October-November apart from starting off with their domestic season in a bio-secure environment to counter the COVID-19 threat.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings