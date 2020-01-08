Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BPL, 2019-20 Match 37, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 08 January, 2020

2ND INN

Khulna Tigers

179/2 (20.0)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors*

93/4 (12.2)

Cumilla Warriors need 87 runs in 46 balls at 11.34 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 28, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 08 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Thunder

145/5 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

30/1 (4.3)

Melbourne Stars need 116 runs in 93 balls at 7.48 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 3: NAM VS OMA

live
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 4: UAE VS NAM

upcoming
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202011:30 IST

2nd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202023:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Zimbabwe Coach Lalchand Rajput Confirms Two-match Test Series at Home Against SL in January

Zimbabwe have announced a hastily arranged tour by Sri Lanka for two Test matches to be played in Harare this month as coach Lalchand Rajput says they are ready for a “new beginning."

Reuters |January 8, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
Zimbabwe Coach Lalchand Rajput Confirms Two-match Test Series at Home Against SL in January

Harare: Zimbabwe have announced a hastily arranged tour by Sri Lanka for two Test matches to be played in Harare this month as coach Lalchand Rajput says they are ready for a “new beginning”.

The first game at the Harare Sports Club will be played from 19-23 January and the second from 27-31 January, and represents a return to Test cricket for Zimbabwe for the first time since their tour of Bangladesh in November 2018.

Zimbabwe are not part of the on-going ICC Test Championship and so no points will be up for grabs in the series.

“Sri Lanka are always a very competitive team who have been playing well and I am looking forward to the Test series,” Rajput said in a statement from Zimbabwe Cricket.

“For us, it’s a new beginning, a new chapter, and it’s good that we are starting off with the long version which always brings the best out of players."

“We know our home conditions better, our players are getting match-fit and enjoying some game time. So all we have to do is to get in the middle and perform."

“We have not had much game time, so the players will be very keen and eager to seize this opportunity and do well.”

Zimbabwe have confirmed that all-rounder Sean Williams will be their new Test captain following the retirement of Hamilton Masakadza, who has since moved into the role of director of cricket.

Former Zimbabwe international David Mutendera has been named as the new convener of selectors, joining Gavin Ewing, Shepherd Makunura and Prosper Utseya on the panel.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

NAM v UAE
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more