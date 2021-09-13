Zimbabwe Cricketer Brendan Taylor Announces International Retirement

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has said Monday’s third ODI against Ireland will be his last game in national colours as he’s drawing curtains on his international career. Taylor is one of the finest batters to represent Zimbabwe establishing himself as their batting mainstay after making international debut in 2004.

The 35-year-old Taylor has played 34 Tests and scored 2320 runs with six hundreds and 12 fifties. In 45 T20Is, he made 934 runs at a strike-rate of 118.22 alongside six fifties.

He made his name in ODI cricket where in 204 matches so far, he scored over 6600 runs including 11 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country," Taylor wrote on his Instagram account. “17 year’s of extreme highs and extreme lows and I wouldn’t change it for the world."

“It’s taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long. To wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field. My goal was to always leave the team in better position as to when I first arrived back in 2004 , I hope I have done that," he added.

Taylor had earlier quit Zimbabwe career post the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia despite being their leading run-getter at the tournament. He took a Kolpak deal with English English county club Nottinghamshire, spending three seasons with them before making his return for the national team in 2017.

“Thank you for the opportunity and I hope I have made our country proud in some small way," Taylor further wrote thanking Zimbabwe Cricket.

“To my team mates and coaches past and present. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will never forget you all.

“To the fans back home who have been so loyal to me over the years. I’m eternally grateful," he added.

He also captained Zimbabwe between 2011 and 2014 and was asked to take up the role earlier this year as well.

