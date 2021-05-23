- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
Zimbabwe Cricketer Ryan Burl Reveals He's Gluing Worn-Out Shoes For International Matches, Pleads For Sponsorship on Twitter
Ryan Burl shared an image of his damaged shoes on Twitter saying he's been forced to play in them series after series.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 23, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
Financial constraints and in the absence of a sponsor, Zimbabwe men’s cricket team players are taking the field in the same ripped, worn-out shoes for their international matches for some time now , reveals middle-order batter Ryan Burl.
Burl took to Twitter to post an image of his ripped shoes that he claims he’s gluing and using series after series. While tagging a sports-manufacturer, the Zimbabwean enquired if there’s a chance of them sponsoring and helping them get new shoes.
“Any chance we can get a sponsor so we don’t have to glue our shoes back after every series,” Burl wrote alongside a picture of his shoes.
The 27-year-old Burl has played 2 Tests, 18 ODIs and 25 T20Is since making his international debut in 2017. A middle order batter, so far, he has scored a combined 660 runs across formats.
Zimbabwe cricket has been on a downward spiral for a long time now with poor on-field performances resulting in the likes for Ramiz Raja claiming they shouldn’t be allowed to play Test cricket after losing 0-2 to Pakistan in a two-match series with innings defeat in both the games.
“Such mismatch series should not take place. Test cricket is already under pressure and very few people watch it. If you show them such one-sided matches, then they will switch to watching football or other sports. 3-day Test match is a joke,” Raja said while speaking for his YouTube channel.
“Some people are of the opinion that when a weak team plays a strong one, you need to focus on what you learn from it rather than the outcome of the match. You learn from the stronger team’s process and the way it adapts to the changing situation of a game. But I don’t think Zimbabwe learned anything from this series because they were continuously dominated by Pakistan,” he added.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
