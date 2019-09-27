Zimbabwe Cruise to Five-Wicket Win Over Nepal in T20I Tri-Series Opener
Powered by solid performances from all-rounder Ryan Burl and wicketkeeper-batsman Richmond Mutumbami, Zimbabwe cruised to a five wicket win against Nepal in the first match of the T20I tri-series in Singapore on Friday.
