Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: SIN VS NEP

upcoming
SIN SIN
NEP NEP

Karachi

28 Sep, 201917:00 IST

1st T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

29 Sep, 201907:30 IST

Match 3: SIN VS ZIM

upcoming
SIN SIN
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

29 Sep, 201917:00 IST

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Zimbabwe Cruise to Five-Wicket Win Over Nepal in T20I Tri-Series Opener

Powered by solid performances from all-rounder Ryan Burl and wicketkeeper-batsman Richmond Mutumbami, Zimbabwe cruised to a five wicket win against Nepal in the first match of the T20I tri-series in Singapore on Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |September 27, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
Zimbabwe Cruise to Five-Wicket Win Over Nepal in T20I Tri-Series Opener

Powered by solid performances from all-rounder Ryan Burl and wicketkeeper-batsman Richmond Mutumbami, Zimbabwe cruised to a five wicket win against Nepal in the first match of the T20I tri-series in Singapore on Friday.

Defending a total of 132, Nepal were provided an encouraging start by Sandeep Lamichhane, fresh from an impressive stint in the Caribbean Premier League. He picked up three wickets in his first two overs to put Zimbabwe on the back-foot, but the Nepalese keeper also conceded two byes, which released a lot of the pressure that Lamichhane was successful in building.

Zimababwe stuttered for a bit more, however, and lost two more wickets to leave the score reading 64/5 at the halfway mark of the innings. That was when Burl and Mutumbami took matters into their own hands, and attacked off-spin bowling all-rounder Airee. Abhinash Bohara and Kushal Malla were also at the wrong end of some lusty blows hit by the pair.

It was comfortable from that point on for Burl in particular, who took Zimbabwe to victory with a hat-trick of boundaries off the bowling of Malla, shortly after the 17th over.

Earlier, Nepal’s innings was also full of intent and desire, but similar to Zimbabwe’s chase, was punctuated with the loss of wickets early in their innings. By the 11th over, they were 55/4 and Airee (40*) and Sompal Kami (25*) had to intervene to get Nepal to what initially seemed like a respectable total, keeping in mind the pitch.

Airee was the second highest run-scorer in Nepal’s T20 league, and he showed it with his five fours, eventually getting out in the 17th over. Kami then helped Nepal score 36 runs off their last three overs, but as things turned out in the second innings, the score of 132/6 was simply not enough to get them over the line.

nepalnepal vs zimbabweZimbabwezimbabwe vs nepal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 28 Sep, 2019

NEP v SIN
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

ZIM v SIN
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more