Zimbabwe Player Ryan Burl Could be in Trouble Over Tweet Asking for Sponsors

Zimbabwe cricketer Ryan Burl seems to have found himself at the center of a brewing controversy. The 27-year-old had tweeted out a picture a few days back, where he was seen gluing his shoes, asking for a sponsor. His pleas were heard as Puma came forward to help him and the entire team. But the entire incident hasn’t gone down too well with the Zimbabwe Cricket Board.

According to a few tweets by journalist Adam Theo, the officials in the board are unhappy by Burls’s plea. In a series of tweets he wrote, “I’m told that certain members high up in Zimbabwe Cricket are angry at Ryan Burl’s plea for sponsorship help as it “reflects bad on the organisation. I’m also told that the same members want disciplinary action to be enforced. This would be a terrible move by Zim Cricket.”

I’m told that certain members high up in Zimbabwe Cricket are angry at Ryan Burl’s plea for sponsorship help as it “reflects bad on the organisation”. I’m also told that the same members want disciplinary action to be enforced. This would be a terrible move by Zim Cricket. pic.twitter.com/sr792L0YiI — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) May 23, 2021

He added, “Knowing how ZC works, this won’t be public disciplinary action but rather behind the doors nonsense. Don’t be surprised to see team selection omissions and similar techniques used. Hope I’m wrong.”

The final tweet read: “To those unaware, burl had made a posted a plea for boots sponsorship after admitting he had to glue his boots together after every series. Sporting giants puma came to the rescue and immediately offered to sponsor the Zimbabwe star.”

The 27-year-old Burl has played 2 Tests, 18 ODIs and 25 T20Is since making his international debut in 2017. A middle-order batter, so far, he has scored a combined 660 runs across formats.

