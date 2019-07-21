starts in
Zimbabwe Pull Out of T20 Tri-series in Bangladesh

Cricketnext Staff |July 21, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announced on Saturday (July 21) that the team will not travel to Bangladesh for the scheduled T20 tri-series in light of the suspension handed out to them by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Zimbabwe were supposed to travel to Bangladesh to play a T20 tri-series in September that included Afghanistan.

"To exacerbate the matter, ZC will not be able to stage first domestic competitions nor to fulfill its Future Tours Programme (FTP) and other international obligations, including the tour to Bangladesh for a T20 triangular series that also includes Afghanistan in September," ZC said in a statement on Saturday.

"In all this, players and staff are bearing the brunt of the standoff and they might be forced to go for months or forever without their salaries and match fees.

"We would like to see our teams playing again as soon as possible and the ZC board is ready to cooperate with the SRC and other stakeholders to get Zimbabwe back to operating within the confines of the ICC statutes again."

Meanwhile the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) asked the ICC to think of the effect that Zimbabwe's suspension will have on the players.

"The Zimbabwean players have endured years of hardship under the previous board of ZC," FICA executive chairman Tony Irish said. "This has included many instances of non-payment and frequent breaches of their playing contracts. We have asked ICC to consider some mechanism to enable player contracts to be honoured despite the unfortunate suspension of the new board of ZC.

"Some of the domestic players in Zimbabwe live a hand-to-mouth existence, and there is an important 'human' element to this situation which we believe needs to be addressed."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday suspended ZC with immediate effect for failing to fulfill their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.

