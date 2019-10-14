Zimbabwe Readmitted as International Cricket Council Member

Zimbabwe was readmitted as an International Cricket Council member by cricket chiefs on Monday after a three-month suspension over political interference.
An ICC statement said the move was made following a meeting in Dubai involving the Zimbabwe Cricket chairman and sports minister.
"I would like to thank the Zimbabwe sports minister for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket," said ICC chairman Shashank Manohar.
"Her desire to work in support of Zimbabwe Cricket was clear and she has unconditionally complied with the conditions set down by the ICC board."
Nepal has also been readmitted as an ICC member.
(More to follow)
