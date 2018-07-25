Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Zimbabwe Seeks ICC's Help to Clear Dues of Players and Staff

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 25, 2018, 8:28 AM IST
Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer and Sean Williams have refused to play till their dues are cleared. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The financial mess in Zimbabwe has finally forced the country’s cricket board to sought help from the International Cricket Council in clearing the dues of the players and staff, Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Tuesday. Having failed to clear the dues as per plan, the ZC said that it has asked for help from the international body to "fast-track exceptional payment specifically for staff and players".

"When the commitment to pay the salaries and match fees was made, ZC was not aware of the stringent measures that the ICC would introduce as part of the controlled spending which has slowed down the release of expected funds," the board said in a release.

The ongoing crisis also saw the board name a second-string side for the T20I series against Australia and Pakistan and the just concluded ODI series against Pakistan as the likes of Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine refused to be available for selection as their salaries and match fees remained unpaid.

The details of the now-agreed upon deal between the ICC and the ZC is expected to be known in the next 48 hours, the release said. "While we are encouraged by this development, we understand the full impact that this late payment has on staff and players and their ability to pay their accounts, landlords and the like."

