Zimbabwe Seeks ICC's Help to Clear Dues of Players and Staff

"When the commitment to pay the salaries and match fees was made, ZC was not aware of the stringent measures that the ICC would introduce as part of the controlled spending which has slowed down the release of expected funds," the board said in a release.
The ongoing crisis also saw the board name a second-string side for the T20I series against Australia and Pakistan and the just concluded ODI series against Pakistan as the likes of Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine refused to be available for selection as their salaries and match fees remained unpaid.
The details of the now-agreed upon deal between the ICC and the ZC is expected to be known in the next 48 hours, the release said. "While we are encouraged by this development, we understand the full impact that this late payment has on staff and players and their ability to pay their accounts, landlords and the like."
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
First Published: July 25, 2018, 8:28 AM IST