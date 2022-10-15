Zimbabwe Team Preview T20 World Cup 2022: All Eyes on Sikandar Raza as Zimbabwe Look for Memorable ICC Comeback

Zimbabwe Team Preview T20 WC 2022: The last time Zimbabwe played in an ICC event was in 2016—more than six years ago. Six years is a long time in international cricket and here it must be mentioned that the rest of the world has moved ahead. On the other hand, corruption ran riot in Zimbabwe cricket; as of now, they will have to play out of their skins to seal a super 12s spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup. With that being said, let’s not forget that Zimbabwe did quite well to book a flight to Australia. They used their home conditions to full use and went on to win five games on the trot before beating The Netherlands in the final. With two-time champions West Indies, and the dark horse Ireland in their pool, Zimbabwe will need more than a Sikandar Raza or a Craig Erwine to pull off an upset provided that only two teams make the cut.

How They Fared Last Time

Last time around in India, they went onto beat the likes of Hong Kong and Scotland before losing their next game to Afghanistan which meant they were out in the first round itself.

Top Player (s) to Watch Out For

Sikandar Raza: The whole team hinges on this man as the Sialkot-born cricketer arrives in Australia with form of his life. So far, he has looked in tremendous form with three ODI centuries in six ODIs—one against a quality side like India. Hopefully, he will bring that form to T20Is where he has accounted for four half-centuries in last ten innings.

Ryan Burl: Although Burl made quite a name for himself with his viral tweet(begging for kit), the 28-year-old proved to be an effective all-rounder. Not only can he provide the breakthroughs with his legbreaks in Australia, the left-hander holds the key when it comes to giving the innings some push in the fag end of the innings.

Strongest Playing XI: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine(Captain) Sean Williams, Wessely Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Full Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Zimbabwe Full Schedule:

October 17-vs Ireland -Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 19-vs West Indies -Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 21-vs Scotland – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here