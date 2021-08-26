Zimbabwe Test Captain Sean Williams to Quit International Cricket: Report

Zimbabwe Test captain Sean Williams has reportedly decided to quit playing international cricket after the conclusion of their ongoing tour of Ireland. Williams has apprise the team management of his intention.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 34-year-old has cited multiple reasons behind his decision including biobubble fatigue, uncertain future and unhappiness at the way which cricket in Zimbabwe is progressing.

Williams had already requested national selectors for a mental health break and not consider him for the five T20Is in Ireland and T20Is in Scotland but will be available for the three ODIs that follow the T20Is against Ireland.

He didn’t travel with the rest of the Zimbabwe squad to Ireland and only arrived six days later on Wednesday.

Williams made his international debut in 2005 and has since represented Zimbabwe in 14 Tests, 136 ODIs and 47 T20Is. He has scored a combined 5,937 runs across formats including eight centuries and 41 half-centuries so far.

He has taken 125 wickets in his international career as well.

His performances with the bat have improved since taking charge as Zimbabwe Test skipper having scored three of his four centuries as the captain.

Craig Ervine will lead the Zimbabwe squad for their limited-overs matches in Ireland and Scotland. He’s the fifth man to lead them since the beginning of 2020 following Chamu Chibhabha, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe full squad: Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine (captain), Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here