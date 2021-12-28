Zimbabwe to Tour Sri Lanka for Three ODIs in January 2022

Zimbabwe will tour Sri Lanka to play a three-match ODI series in January 2022, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Tuesday. The Zimbabwe team will arrive in the island nation on January 10, next year and the matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, under a bio-secure bubble.

The upcoming series will also be Mahela Jayawardene’s first assignment as the consultant coach of the Sri Lanka team.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with the national cricketers and coaches in our various development squads, including the U19 and A teams, to help us do justice to the enormous cricketing talent and potential in Sri Lanka," Jayawardene had said in a statement after his appointment earlier this month.

“I am very passionate about Sri Lankan cricket and believe that with a coordinated and focused team effort, taking a holistic approach working across all age groups, we can achieve consistent success in the future," he added.

