Zimbabwe Tour of Australia in August Postponed Due to COVID-19

Zimbabwe's tour of Australia for three One-Day internationals in August has become the latest sporting fixture to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The matches were to have been played on August 9, 12 and 15 but citing "concern for the health and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers", Cricket Australia announced the series would not go ahead as planned earlier. However, the board said they would re-work the schedule.
"While we are disappointed to postpone the series, (Cricket Australia) and (Zimbabwe Cricket) agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision," said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.
"We are committed to working with Zimbabwe Cricket on alternative dates to reschedule", he added.
Zimbabwe Cricket, meanwhile, said there was no other option.
"We were excited about facing Australia but, given the circumstances, deferring the tour was the only possible option," said Givemore Makoni, Zimbabwe Cricket's acting managing director.
"We are, however, looking forward to the rescheduling of the series as soon as practically possible."
Zimbabwe would have had to undergo a 14-day quarantine when entering Australia, and possible further isolation when traveling across state boundaries within Australia.
The last time Zimbabwe visited Australia was back in 2003-04. The last time the two teams met in One-Day International cricket was in 2014 when Zimbabwe had upset Australia, winning by three wickets. Australia had managed only 209 for 9 batting first in that match in Harare, with Zimbabwe chasing it down with three wickets and two overs to spare.
