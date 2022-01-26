Zimbabwe U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Live Cricket Score, Plate Quarter-Final 3: Under-19 World Cup Live Updates From Trinidad

Zimbabwe U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Scotland. Zimbabwe Under 19 will host Scotland Under 19 in the third plate quarter-final of the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad will host the much-fancied game at 06:30 PM IST on January 26, Wednesday. Both Zimbabwe and Scotland failed to make a mark during the group stage of the competition. Thus, the two teams will hope for redemption on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe finished at the second-last place in Group C points table. The team could secure victory in just one of their three league matches. Zimbabwe’s only victory in the tournament came in their first game against PNG U19 by a massive 228 runs.

Scotland, on the other hand, couldn’t even open their account in the competition as they lost all their three league matches. They are reeling at the last place in the Group D standings with no points under their belt.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Under 19 and Scotland Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Match Details

Zimbabwe Under 19 vs Scotland Under 19 contest will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 26, Wednesday.

ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Charlie Peet

Vice-Captain: Emmanuel Bawa

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tomas Mackintosh, Steven Saul

Batters: Matthew Welch, Emmanuel Bawa, Samuel Elstone

Allrounders: Brian Bennett, Charlie Peet, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers: Sean Fischer-Keogh, Victor Chirwa, Olly Davidson

ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Under 19: Victor Chirwa, Matthew Welch, Steven Saul (wk), Emmanuel Bawa (c), David Bennett, Tashinga Makoni, Tendekai Mataranyika, Mcgini Dube, Alex Falao, Brian Bennett, Connor Mitchell

Scotland Under 19: Charlie Peet (c), Jamie Cairns, Christopher Cole, Charlie Tear (wk), Olly Davidson, Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Rafay Khan, Lyle Robertson, Sean Fischer-Keogh

