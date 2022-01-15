Zimbabwe U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Live Cricket Score, Under-19 World Cup 2022: Live Updates From Port of Spain, Trinidad

Live Score Zimbabwe U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19: In another clash of Under-19 World Cup 2022, Zimbabwe will clash against Papua New Guinea. The match is scheduled to start from 06:30 PM on Saturday. The high-octane clash will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

After Papua New Guinea’s senior men’s team competed at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Under 19 team will make their ninth appearance in the ICC U19 Men’s CWC in the West Indies.

PNG are yet to make it out of the first round of the tournament but of their three previous victories, two have come against Group C opponents.

In 2010, PNG got the better of Afghanistan while two years later they got the better of Zimbabwe.

All-rounder Barnabas Maha will lead the side in the West Indies, having also captained the side during qualification for the 2020 ICC U19 Men’s CWC.

Zimbabwe have been remarkably consistent in recent editions, finishing either 10th or 11th in each of the last four ICC U19 Men’s CWCs.

The best of those campaigns came in 2016 when a team featuring then 15-year-old Wesley Madhevere lost by just two runs to eventual champions West Indies to miss out on qualification for the quarter-finals before going on to beat South Africa by eight wickets in the play-offs.

A record of three wins and three losses in each of those tournaments shows that Zimbabwe should not be taken lightly by any opponent, and they will be keen to spring a surprise of the sub-continental pair who are favourites to get out of the group.

Emmanuel Bawa, who scored a century against Canada at the 2020 edition, captains the side this year and is the only remaining member of that squad.

He will be supported by vice-captain Brian Bennett in a side that is coached by former Zimbabwe captain Prosper Utseya.

Squads:

Papua New Guinea U19 Squad: Peter Karoho, Boio Ray(c), Malcolm Aporo(w), Katenalaki Singi, Barnabas Maha, Christopher Kilapat, Patrick Nou, Ryan Ani, Rasan Kevau, Aue Oru, Karoho Kevau, Junior Morea, Sigo Kelly, John Kariko, Toua Boe

Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Connor Mitchell, Panashe Taruvinga, Steven Saul, David Bennett, Brian Bennett, Emmanuel Bawa(c), Tashinga Makoni, Rogan Wolhuter(w), Victor Chirwa, Matthew Schonken, Mcgini Dube, Alex Falao, Tendekai Mataranyika, Matthew Welch, Ngenyasha Zvinoera

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here