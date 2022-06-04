ZIM vs AFG Live Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI, Harare Latest Updates: The Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe comprises three One Day Internationals followed by a three-match T20I series. The tour will get underway on June 4 with the first ODI scheduled at the Harare Sports Club.

The two teams are expected to give a tough fight on Saturday. They have played a total of 25 One Day Internationals against each other so far. Afghanistan have an upper hand as they have emerged victorious in 15 games while the remaining 10 matches saw Zimbabwe scoring a win.

Both the sides failed to make a mark in their last ODI series. Zimbabwe lost to Sri Lanka by 2-1 while Afghanistan suffered a loss at the hands of Bangladesh. Thus, the two teams will be pumped up to get back to the winning ways in a 50-over format.

When will the 1st ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Afghanistan (AFG) start?

The first One Day International between the two sides will be played at 12:45 pm IST on June 4, Saturday.

Where will the 1st ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match will be played at Harare Sports Club.

What time will the 1st ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI, Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Afghanistan: Dion Myers, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano, Wessely Madhevere, Milton Shumba

ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI, Afghanistan probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

