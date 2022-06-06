ZIM vs AFG Live Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI, Harare Latest Updates: Host Zimbabwe need to notch up a victory on Monday in the second One Day International to save the series. Afghanistan dominated the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Put to bat first, the visitors smacked 276 runs in their 50 overs.

Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi were the top performers for the team with 94 and 88 runs respectively. Batting in the second innings, Zimbabwe were restricted to 216 runs. Mohammed Nabi was the pick of the bowler for Afghanistan with four wickets while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan scalped two wickets each.

Playing the Monday game, Zimbabwe will hope for a better batting performance in the home conditions. Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side, on the other hand, will aim to record their second consecutive victory to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs AFG Telecast

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan game will not be telecast in India

ZIM vs AFG Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs AFG Match Details

ZIM vs AFG match will be played at the Harare Sports Club at 12:45 PM IST on June 06, Monday.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Hashmatullah Shahidi

Vice-Captain – Rahmat Shah

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmatullah Gurbaz

Batters: Craig Ervine, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Azmatullah Omarzai, Innocent Kaia

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Fazalhaq Farooqui

ZIM vs AFG Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe: Donald Tiripano, Regis Chakabva(wk), Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran

