Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG ODI 3rd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Afghanistan and Zimbabwe face-off in the final ODI at the Harare Sports Club on June 9. The match will begin at 12:45 pm IST. The visitors have been dominant and lead the series 2-0. Zimbabwe on the other hand will be playing for their pride in the last ODI.

Given how the teams have played in the first two matches, the Afghan side are strong favourites to win this tie and secure a 3-0 whitewash against the hosts. Afghanistan will not be looking to change their winning combination and hence the same lineup can be expected in the final match.

Zimbabwe will try not to make any alterations to their batting lineup because they don’t have many better options on the bench. Tendai Chatara or Donald Tiripano could receive a shot in this game ahead of Luke Jongwe.

Ahead of today’s ZIM vs AFG ODI Series match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date ZIM VS AFG ODI Series match 3 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played?

The ZIM VS AFG ODI Series match 3 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will take place on June 9, Wednesday.

Where will the ZIM VS AFG ODI Series match 3 Zimbabwe and Afghanistan be played?

The ZIM VS AFG ODI Series match 3 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

What time will the ZIM VS AFG ODI Series match 3 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan begin?

The match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Possible Staring XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine (C), Richmond Mutumbami, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chatra, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Najibullah-Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahid (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin-Ahmadzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Farid Malik

