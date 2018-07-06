Zimbabwe vs Australia, Tri-series, Sixth T20I, Highlights: As It Happened

Zimbabwe's bowlers could be forgiven for not relishing another tussle with Australia, given that only a few days ago Aaron Finch took 172 off them, breaking his own record for the highest T20I score and leading Australia to 229/2 and an eventual 100-run victory.
However, the hosts can take heart from a much-improved performance against Pakistan in the match that followed when they posted 162/4 and were only beaten with five balls to spare.
Australia also showed some vulnerabilities in their most recent encounter with Pakistan, subsiding to 149/7 and losing by 45 runs, and Zimbabwe will be hoping to exploit those weaknesses.
Finch's side particularly struggled against 18-year-old fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who used his height and pace to great effect, and Blessing Muzarabani, the tall Zimbabwean seamer, will have watched on with interest.
For Australia, it is a chance experiment as they seek to find a winning formula ahead of the tri-series final against Pakistan on 8 July.
July 6, 2018