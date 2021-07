Live Cricket Streaming Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2021, Only Test: How to Watch ZIM vs BAN Online And on TV in India

Zimbabwe is all set to play host to Bangladesh for a one-off Test match from June 7 to June 11 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The One-off Test match is important for both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe as they will hope to gain some momentum for the upcoming limited-overs series.

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh aren’t enjoying an ideal outing in the purest format of the game as they were outclassed in their most recent Test series. The hosts were last up against Pakistan in May in a two-match Test series. Zimbabwe failed to take any home advantage as Pakistan defeated them in both the Tests by an innings.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, toured Sri Lanka in April for a two-match Test series. Playing against the island nation, Bangladesh didn’t produce any significant threat as they lost the series by 0-1. However, the visitors are now bolstered with the presence of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their team.

The ZIM vs BAN Test is scheduled to start at 01:00 pm IST on Wednesday, July 07.

When will the Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Test start?

The Test will be played on Wednesday, July 07.

Where will the Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Test be played?

The match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What time will the Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Test begin?

The match will begin at 01:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Test?

The only Test match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Test?

The only Test match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ZIM vs BAN Test, Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Kevin Kasuza, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (c), Dion Myers, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

ZIM vs BAN Test, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed

