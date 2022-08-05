Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2022, 1st ODI Live Streaming: How to Watch ZIM vs BAN Coverage on TV And Online

A buoyant Zimbabwe will be determined to carry on their winning momentum as they take on Bangladesh today in the first ODI. The first ODI of the three-match series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe come into the fixture after securing their maiden T20I series win against Bangladesh. The hosts had claimed a 2-1 win in the T20I series. However, Zimbabwe will miss some of their key players in the first ODI. Skipper Craig Ervine will not be able to play in the first ODI due to injury and Regis Chakabva will lead Zimbabwe in the first match. Pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara will also be missing in action in the opening ODI encounter.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to extend their 19-match winning streak against Zimbabwe. The visitors can expect to offer a better show as veteran cricketers Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim are slated to return to the ODI squad.

Ahead of the first ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh today; here is all you need to know:

What date first ODI match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played?

The first ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will take place on August 5, Friday.

Where will the first ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The first ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the first ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The first ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) first ODI match?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh’s first ODI match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) first ODI match?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh first ODI match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) Possible XIs

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper and captain), Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

