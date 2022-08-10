Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2022, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How to Watch ZIM vs BAM Coverage on TV And Online

Zimbabwe will aim for a whitewash as they will take on Bangladesh in the final match of the ODI series slated to be played on Wednesday. The third and final ODI of the series will take place at the Harare Sports Club.

The hosts started the series on a promising note after they clinched a five-wicket victory in the opening match of the series. The outcome did not change much in the next game as the visitors had to endure another five-wicket defeat.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal will be wary of his side’s bowling performance ahead of the final ODI. In first two games, Bangladesh bowling lineup could only manage to pick up 10 wickets in total.

Previously, Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Ahead of the third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date third ODI match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played?

The third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will take place on August 10, Tuesday.

Where will the third ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the third ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) third ODI match?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh third ODI match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) third ODI match?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh third ODI match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible XIs

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Regis Chakabva (captain and wicketkeeper), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

