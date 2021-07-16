Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI from Harare

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Ban vs Zim, Live Cricket score

PREVIEW: After Bangladesh registered a comprehensive 220-run win in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, the tour moves to what promises to be a thrilling white-ball leg consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is – ICC.tv will bring it all to you live! The first game of the three-match ODI series is set to be played on Friday, 16 July at Harare Sports Club, with crucial ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points up for grabs. With just one win in three games, Zimbabwe are languishing at the bottom of the CWCSL standings while Bangladesh are placed second with 50 points out of a potential 90. The last time the two teams faced each other in an ODI series was in 2019 where Bangladesh whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0. In fact, the last time Zimbabwe won a bilateral series over Bangladesh was way back in 2013, which incidentally was the last time The Tigers toured Zimbabwe. The visitors also hold the edge when it comes to the overall head-to-head in ODIs, with 47 wins compared to Zimbabwe’s 28.

The three-match T20I series will begin on Friday, 23 July. Having lost two and drawn two series, the hosts are yet to win a bilateral T20I series against Bangladesh and will be looking to change that this time around. The visitors, meanwhile, will have one eye on Round 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and will want to get into the groove ahead of the important tournament. Craig Ervine could return for the limited-overs leg after missing the one-off TestCraig Ervine could return for the limited-overs leg after missing the one-off Test

ICC.tv will stream all the matches live in more than 200 countries around the world. All the fans have to do is register or log in to ICC.tv to watch for free. The matches can be streamed on mobile phones by downloading the ICC app on the App Store for iOS devices or Google Play store for Android devices.

