Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, Day 4 from Harare: BAN Take Healthy Lead

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Ban vs Zim, Live Cricket score

DAY 3 REVIEW: Bangladesh took stranglehold of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe after spinners Mehidy Hasan (5/82) and Shakib al Hasan (4/82) ran through the home sides innings on the third day to give their side a 192-run lead on first innings. At stumps, Bangladesh were 45 without loss in their second innings, with an overall lead of 237.

Zimbabwe were looking strong at one point, at 176/1 with both Brendan Taylor (81) and Takudzwanashe Kaitano (87) looking solid at the crease. After Taylor fell to off-spinner Mehidy, Kaitano added 49 with Dion Myers (27). Myers’s dismissal triggered a collapse as eight Zimbabwean wickets fell for just 51 runs. Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed was the only one other than offie Mehidy and left-arm spinner Shakib to take a wicket.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh player Taskin Ahmed and Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani have both been fined 15 per cent of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct (inappropriate physical contact) during the second day of the one-off Test here. The players were found to have breached Article 2.1.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

