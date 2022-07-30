Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch First T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Buoyant Zimbabwe will be hoping to carry forward their good form as they take on Bangladesh today (Saturday, July 30) in the first T20I. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe will be coming into the fixture after securing a convincing 35-run win against Netherlands in the T20 World Cup qualification tournament final. A victory against the Dutch team also helped Zimbabwe in becoming the table toppers at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022.

Zimbabwe, in all likelihood, will keep their squad unchanged and proceed with the combination that had featured against Netherlands in the summit clash.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, claimed a four-wicket win against West Indies in their last match. Though, in terms of T20I format, Bangladesh were outclassed by West Indies by five wickets.

Ahead of today’s first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date first T20I match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played?

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will take place on July 30, Saturday.

Where will the first T20I match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

What time will the first T20I match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) first T20I match?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh first T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) first T20I match?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh first T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Nurul Hasan (captain and wicketkeeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

