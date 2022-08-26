Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch second ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After putting out a fascinating display of cricket, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will take the field for the second ODI of the three-match series. The match is slated for Sunday, August 7 yet again at the Harare Sports Club Stadium.

Zimbabwe was finally able to end their 19-match losing streak against Bangladesh in One-day Internationals. Regis Chakabva and his men lead the series 1-0 and will be looking to put the series to bed after securing the next match.

The first ODI was pretty evenly contested. Batting first Bangladesh lost just 2 wickets and posted a total of 302 runs on the board. Half-centuries from Litton Das (81), Anamul Haque (73), Tamim Iqbal (62), and Mushfiqur Rahim (52*) were impressive. However, the batters choked in the death overs as they managed to score just 39 runs in the last five overs.

Zimbabwe were in a spot of bother early in the chase as three of their top-order batters returned cheaply to the hut. A young, Innocent Kaia was promoted up the order to accompany all-rounder Sikandar Raza on the pitch. The duo steadied the ship and stitched together a record-breaking fourth-wicket partnership for Zimbabwe. Kaia and Raza struck sumptuous centuries to take Zimbabwe over the line and defeated Bangladesh in an ODI encounter after a span of nine years.

Riding high on confidence, the Zimbabwe side will be looking to seal the deal. On the contrary, Bangladesh will be looking to find their feet and settle the scores on Sunday. Don’t miss out on the exciting action that begins at 12:15 pm IST on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date second ODI match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played?

The second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will take place on August 7, Sunday.

Where will the second ODI match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club Stadium.

What time will the second ODI match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) second ODI match?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh second ODI match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) second ODI match?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh second ODI match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (c), Hasan Mahmud, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

