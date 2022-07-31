Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch second T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online Take this version

Zimbabwe will clash against rivals Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series. The match will be played at the Harare Cricket Stadium in Zimbabwe on Sunday, July 31.

Zimbabwe will be high on confidence after securing the ICC T20 Qualifiers. The side put in an excellent performance and were consistent throughout the tournament. Craig Ervine and his team will be hoping to replicate their exemplary performances and pull off another triumph against Bangladesh. However, they will be missing their seasoned campaigners Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani who have been ruled out injured.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has been pretty inconsistent in terms of their performances. They thumped the West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series but were battered 2-0 when the action shifted to the T20Is. Bangladesh has named Nurul Hasan as the interim skipper of the side as Shakib Al Hasan misses out due to injury. The Lions will also be deprived of the services of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim. In the absence of the veterans, Liton Das would be expected to lead the batting unit for Bangladesh.

This will be a crucial series for both sides to analyze their squad and decide on their best combination ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Ahead of tomorrow’s second T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date second T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played?

The second T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will take place on July 31, Sunday.

Where will the second T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh be played?

The second T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

What time will the second T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh begin?

The second T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe and Bangladesh second T20I match?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh second T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh second T20I match?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Shanto, Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

