Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test ZIM vs PAK, Day 1 at Harare

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan (test)

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Live Updates

PREVIEW: Zimbabwe have named a young squad for the two-match series against Pakistan with the inclusion of five uncapped players. Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba, and Tanaka Chivanga have all earned their maiden Test call-ups. Pakistan would look to make amends in the batting department as the margin of victory in the T20Is were threatening. But with momentum in their favor after a successful white-ball campaign, Pakistan will eye for improved all-round performance. The last encounter between the two sides in the Test format was way back in 2013 on the same ground. Coming from behind in the two-Test series, Zimbabwe stayed patient to snatch a victory on the final day of the second Test match to square the series and share the trophy.

Zimbabwe and Pakistan fought each other neck-to-neck as Misbah-ul-Haq stood in Zimbabwe’s way to the victory but as wickets fell from the other end, Misbah’s unbeaten resilience came to a natural end. Tendai Chatara starred with the ball as he took a five-for which led Zimbabwe to a 24-run win.

What they said

Sean Williams (Zimbabwe Captain): “We are pretty excited for the tests. The wickets look extremely good for that and a new bunch of players will join the team and start their training.”

Hasan Ali (Pakistan All-rounder): “We are looking forward to it. The last test series we played went well for both the team and myself. In the game, I took 10 wickets and we will definitely play better cricket.”

