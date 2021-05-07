- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe (test)
PAK vs ZIM Cricket Scorecard (test)
2nd Test test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 1st Day, 1st Session
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test ZIM vs PAK, Day 1 at Harare
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Live Updates
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 1:08 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Live Updates
Pakistan won the first Test comprehensively beating Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs. Hasan Ali’s nine wickets coupled with Fawad Alam’s knock of 140 helped Pakistan cruise to a comfortable victory. Babar is yet to face defeat as Test captain of Pakistan. With a solid team in place, it will be interesting to see whether Pakistan give a chance to Haris Rauf in the playing XI. Zimbabwe meanwhile will be hoping for better performance with bat and ball. Apart from the opening pair of Kevin Kasuza and Tarisai Musakanda, none of the Zimbabwe batsmen were able to deal with the Pakistan bowling attack in the second innings of the Test.
Their regular captain Sean Williams is expected to return to the fold after missing the missing the first Test because of an injury. He will likely replace one among Tarisai Musakanda and Roy Kaia. The hosts might also look to give a chance to Luke Jongwe, who had a successful T20I series.
In the first Test, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat. After losing early wickets, Roy Kaia led the recovery allowing them to set a first-innings total of 176. Pakistan rode on knocks of Fawad Alam (140) and Imran Butt (91), enabling them to post a solid first-innings total of426. The visitors wrapped the Zimbabwe second innings for 134 with a sensational bowling display led by Hasan Ali who took a five-for in the second innings.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking