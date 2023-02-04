CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1 From Queens Sports Club

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 14:48 IST

Bulawayo

Follow here live updates from the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies. (AP Photo)

ZIM vs WI 2023: Follow here the live score and latest commentary from the first day of the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat in the first of two Tests against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday.

ZIM vs WI 1st Test: Full Commentary | Full Scorecard

The tourists are seeking to maintain an unbeaten record against the southern Africa nation having won seven of 10 previous Tests and drawn three.

It will be a special occasion for West Indies legend Brian Lara and Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton and batsman Gary Ballance.

Lara, who scored 11,953 runs in 131 Tests over 16 years, debuts as performance mentor with the West Indies seeking a return to winning ways after a 2-0 series loss in Australia two months ago.

Houghton takes charge of a Test match for the first time since being appointed in mid-2022 and dramatically improving white-ball results.

Ballance makes his first Test appearance for his country of birth at 33 after switching allegiances having played for England in Test and one-day internationals.

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (capt), Gary Ballance, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

