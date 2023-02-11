Zimbabwe vs West Indies 2023 Live Streaming For 2nd Test: How to Watch ZIM vs WI Coverage on TV And Online

Zimbabwe will host West Indies in the last game of the two-match Test series on February 12. The two teams had played out a draw in the first game. West Indies were clearly the better team in that match. While skipper Kraigg Brathwaite played a sparkling knock of 187, Tagenarine Chanderpaul smashed a brilliant double-hundred.

Zimbabwe will have to find a way to get past these two batters if they are to have any chance of winning the series decider. Besides, Tanunurwa Makoni and Craig Ervine will have to step up with the bat. Gary Balance, who scored a masterful 137 in the first Test, will need partners at the other end who can spend time on the crease.

On the other hand, West Indies will look to play solid cricket in the second Test as well. Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies are certainly the favourites to win the series decider.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and West Indies, here is all you need to know

On what date will the match between Zimbabwe and West Indies be played?

The match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will be played on February 12.

Where will the match between Zimbabwe and West Indies be played?

The match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

What time will the match between Zimbabwe and West Indies begin?

The match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will begin at 1:30 pm IST on February 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Zimbabwe and West Indies?

The match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Zimbabwe and West Indies?

The match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach

