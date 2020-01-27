Zimbabwe pacer Kyle Jarvis has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka due to a lower back injury he sustained during the first match.
According to a Zimbabwe Cricket media release, an MRI scan has revealed that Jarvis had suffered a disc bulge, which hampered his "back movements due to lower back pain, muscle spasms and stiffness".
A specialist doctor has advised Jarvis "rest while taking anti-inflammation medication and he will start physiotherapy as soon as the pain has subsided".
The right-arm fast pacer bowled 37 overs in the first innings against Sri Lanka, conceding 84 runs without picking up a wicket. He didn't bowl in the second innings, with Sri Lanka needing only 14 which they chased down in three overs.
Leg-spinning all-rounder Tinotenda Mutombodzi has been added in the squad for the Test match which begins Monday.
"Apart from Jarvis missing the game due to injury, we are likely to stick with the same team, giving the middle order another chance," convenor of selectors David Mutendera said. "The only addition to the squad is Mutombodzi, a good bowler whose batting ability will also be a massive boost for us."
Sri Lanka already have a 1-0 lead in the series after they won the first Test in Harare by 10 wickets.
Squad: Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Zimbabwe's Kyle Jarvis Ruled Out of Second Sri Lanka Test
Zimbabwe pacer Kyle Jarvis has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka due to a lower back injury he sustained during the first match.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020
IND v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020
IND v NZWellington WPS All Fixtures
Team Rankings