Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Retracts Retirement Decision, to Feature in Upcoming Series

Sean Williams has decided to withdraw his retirement after submitting a letter to Zimbabwe Cricket for serving a three-month notice period before taking rest from all the formats. The abrupt decision to retire had sent shockwaves throughout the nation and the cricketing world, as the veteran has been instrumental in Zimbabwe’s rise in the sport. However, the 34-year-old soon decided to call his plan quits. Williams has taken the decision to complete his central contract which ends after eight months.

According to The Sunday News, Williams was not content with certain decisions made by Zimbabwe Cricket and was unhappy with Coach Lalchand Rajput. Williams’ decision has brought coach Rajput under the scanner along with the rest of the staff. The turn of events has placed the coach under scrutiny.

Coach Rajput took the helm of the Zimbabwe team starting 2018.In 29 ODI matches played, Zimbabwe have won only four so far, whereas in T20Is, Zimbabwe have won eight matches in 29 played. The results have been shocking so far and in red-ball cricket, Zimbabwe have won two Tests out of 10 played under Rajput. His contract is set to expire in September this year and it seems highly unlikely for Zimbabwe Cricket to continue with Rajput as the head coach.

Other than coach Rajput, the technical team comprising of Stuart Matsikenyeri, Douglas Hondo and Shepherd Makunura are also likely to be questioned by the board as the national team have not shown any improvement under their guidance.

In the ongoing tour of Ireland, the two nations are currently engaged in a five-match T20I series, which is tied 1-1 with three matches left to be played. The T20I series will be followed by a three ODI matches.Williams is not included in the Zimbabwe T20I squad after he announced his decision to retire. However, on retracting the statement, Williams is likely to be featured in the remaining T20I matches and the ODI series.

The middle-order batsman has played 14 Tests, 136 ODIs and T20Is matches so far in his career. In 2021, Williams has scored three centuries in four Test matches played. Other than his brilliant batting performances, Williams is quite handy with the ball as well as a left-arm orthodox. Certain decisions are expected to be made by the board once the tour concludes.

Keywords: Zimbabwe cricket, Sean Williams, Lalchand Rajput, Zimbabwe Cricket, Sean Williams retirement, Sean Williams withdraw retirement, ZIM vs IRE, Zimbabwe vs Ireland

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here