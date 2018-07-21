Ziva Dhoni Switches Camps, Cheers for Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians

Ziva was seen cheering for the Chennai Super Kings this year as the team lifted its third IPL title with Dhoni at helm. Mumbai Indians, who were the defending champions, had a disappointing season and failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing fifth.
In a video posted by Rohit Sharma on his Twitter, Ziva can be seen cheering for three-time IPL champions.
We have a new @mipaltan fan in the house yo!! @msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat pic.twitter.com/yasd7p6gHj— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 21, 2018
Mumbai Indians too welcomed Ziva to the squad.
Welcome to the squad, Ziva 💙#CricketMeriJaan https://t.co/Gg0fFGZzBE— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 21, 2018
The Indian team is currently in England where they are now preparing for a five-match Test series against England. Sharma is part of the Test squad and will be looking to seal a place in the team by putting in some solid performances in the warm-up games. India's four-day practice game against Essex starts on July 25.
The first Test against England will be played in Birmingham starting August 1.
Also Watch
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
First Published: July 21, 2018, 6:41 PM IST