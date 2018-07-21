Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ziva Dhoni Switches Camps, Cheers for Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians

Updated: July 21, 2018
Ziva Dhoni Switches Camps, Cheers for Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva, (Instagram)

Mumbai Indians are known for their big fan base and this time they had a new entrant - none other than Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva.

Ziva was seen cheering for the Chennai Super Kings this year as the team lifted its third IPL title with Dhoni at helm. Mumbai Indians, who were the defending champions, had a disappointing season and failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing fifth.

In a video posted by Rohit Sharma on his Twitter, Ziva can be seen cheering for three-time IPL champions.




Mumbai Indians too welcomed Ziva to the squad.




The Indian team is currently in England where they are now preparing for a five-match Test series against England. Sharma is part of the Test squad and will be looking to seal a place in the team by putting in some solid performances in the warm-up games. India's four-day practice game against Essex starts on July 25.

The first Test against England will be played in Birmingham starting August 1.

chennai super kings ipl MS Dhoni Mumbai Indians ziva dhoni
First Published: July 21, 2018, 6:41 PM IST
