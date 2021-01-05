CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » Ziva Dhoni's First TV Ad With Dad MS Dhoni Is Winning the Internet, Watch Video

Ziva Dhoni's First TV Ad With Dad MS Dhoni Is Winning the Internet, Watch Video

The Father-daughter duo is part of the cookie brand's latest campaign #OreoPlayPledge.

Ziva Dhoni's First TV Ad With Dad MS Dhoni Is Winning the Internet, Watch Video

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is one of the most sought-after celebrities when it comes to endorsements and even after retiring from International Cricket, he continues to be the face of many brands. However, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman has now done his first TV ad with his daughter Ziva Dhoni. Ziva’s ever-growing popularity has landed her maiden endorsement with Oreo.

The Father-daughter duo is part of the cookie brand's latest campaign #OreoPlayPledge. With this campaign, the brand is putting its purpose into action and inspiring people to snooze away from their busy lifestyles and take a pledge to create and cherish the much-needed moments of fun with their loved ones. This sentiment will be brought alive by the much-loved father-daughter duo

WATCH THE AD HERE

Sharing his experience, MS Dhoni said, “Shooting with Ziva for the first time was a delightful experience for me. It was fun to share our playful moments on screen with Oreo, our favourite cookie. Ziva & I had a great time on the set for the new campaign, #OreoPlayPledge which has a beautiful message. It inspires you to make a commitment to take out time to connect playfully with your family. This is a challenge I’ve personally faced as a parent too and it feels great to be associated with Oreo to spark a positive change with the power of playfulness.”

The new TVC, conceptualised by Publicis Group for Mondelez India, showcases MS Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni on a bright Sunday morning, baking a cake for Ziva’s mom. However, this task comes with a twist! For every Oreo cookie they place as garnish on the cake, they take a pledge to spend more time with each other. The funny and mischievous conversation and playtime between Dhoni and Ziva ends with a sweet ‘Twist, Lick, Dunk’ moment reiterating the thought that ‘The more we stay playful, the more we connect’, and inspiring people to share their playful pledge on www.OreoPlayPledge.com.

