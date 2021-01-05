Ziva Dhoni's First TV Ad With Dad MS Dhoni Is Winning the Internet, Watch Video

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is one of the most sought-after celebrities when it comes to endorsements and even after retiring from International Cricket, he continues to be the face of many brands. However, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman has now done his first TV ad with his daughter Ziva Dhoni. Ziva’s ever-growing popularity has landed her maiden endorsement with Oreo.

The Father-daughter duo is part of the cookie brand's latest campaign #OreoPlayPledge. With this campaign, the brand is putting its purpose into action and inspiring people to snooze away from their busy lifestyles and take a pledge to create and cherish the much-needed moments of fun with their loved ones. This sentiment will be brought alive by the much-loved father-daughter duo

WATCH THE AD HERE

Sharing his experience, MS Dhoni said, “Shooting with Ziva for the first time was a delightful experience for me. It was fun to share our playful moments on screen with Oreo, our favourite cookie. Ziva & I had a great time on the set for the new campaign, #OreoPlayPledge which has a beautiful message. It inspires you to make a commitment to take out time to connect playfully with your family. This is a challenge I’ve personally faced as a parent too and it feels great to be associated with Oreo to spark a positive change with the power of playfulness.”

The new TVC, conceptualised by Publicis Group for Mondelez India, showcases MS Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni on a bright Sunday morning, baking a cake for Ziva’s mom. However, this task comes with a twist! For every Oreo cookie they place as garnish on the cake, they take a pledge to spend more time with each other. The funny and mischievous conversation and playtime between Dhoni and Ziva ends with a sweet ‘Twist, Lick, Dunk’ moment reiterating the thought that ‘The more we stay playful, the more we connect’, and inspiring people to share their playful pledge on www.OreoPlayPledge.com.