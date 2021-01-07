CRICKETNEXT

Ziva Dhoni’s New Instagram Post With Dad MS Dhoni is Winning Hearts Online

Ziva is already a star kid and is equally popular on social media platforms. She is one of the most adored celebrity kids in the country.

Days after former Indian captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni made her first-ever TV advertisement along with her legendary father for the Oreo brand of biscuits,the popular celebrity kid has now shared another photo that is winning hearts online. Even though Ziva is just five years old, she has a massive fanbase on social media platforms. She has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, which is quite more than several sports professionals possess. However, her Instagram account is managed and moderated by her parents Sakshi Dhoni and the former Indian skipper.

The latest post shared on Instagram shows the father-duo in a playful mood. See the post here:

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

The photo shows Ziva playfully riding on her father’s back, Dhoni can be seen happily carrying her. The latest photo has already garnered close to 2.23 lakh likes within a couple of hours of going online. However, it looks like the comments section for the post has been disabled.

Ziva's father may be one of the most sought-after celebrities for endorsing products even after retiring from International Cricket and continues to be the face of many brands. However, it looks like his daughter is already a star kid and is equally popular on social media platforms. She is one of the most adored celebrity kids in the country and always steals the show on each of her public appearances.

Her Instagram posts are filled with her cute photos andvideos with or without her famous parents in tow. All her posts go viral and are shared across social media platforms and rake in lakhs of likes each time. It is due to her ever-growing popularity that she has landed her maiden endorsement with Oreo.

The cookie brand TV commercial featuring the father-daughter duo garnered more than 10 million views since Oreo India shared it on YouTube a couple of days ago on January 4.

Sharing his experience, Dhoni said, filming with Ziva for the first time was a delightful experience for him.

