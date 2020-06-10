Ziva Narrates How Papa MS Dhoni Resuced a Crimson-breasted Barbet

The official Instagram account of the daughter of India international MS Dhoni, Ziva, posted a series of photos narrating how she spotted an injured bird on lawns of their house and how 'Papa and Mumma' helped the bird, a Crimson-breasted Barbet or Coppersmith, out.
"Today in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy," Ziva wrote.
View this post on InstagramToday in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy. We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves. Mumma told me it is crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith. What a pretty, pretty little bird. Then suddenly it flew off. I wanted it to stay, but mumma told me she had gone to her mom. I am sure I will see her again!A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jun 9, 2020 at 7:57am PDT
Today in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy. We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves. Mumma told me it is crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith. What a pretty, pretty little bird. Then suddenly it flew off. I wanted it to stay, but mumma told me she had gone to her mom. I am sure I will see her again!
A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jun 9, 2020 at 7:57am PDT
ALSO READ: Family Time: Sakshi Captures Hubby Dhoni Taking Daughter Ziva on a Bike Ride
"We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves. Mumma told me it is Crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith. What a pretty, pretty little bird."
Later, the post was reshared by Chennai Super Kings official handle with a caption, "The most wanted bird's eye view. #ThalaDharisanam #WhistlePodu."
ALSO READ: When Ziva Dhoni saw Ranveer Singh Wearing Same Glasses
Dhoni was set to captain CSK in the 2020 Indian Premier League that was scheduled to start on March 29 before it got indefinitely postponed because of the pandemic. It would have marked Dhoni's return to competitive cricket after the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ziva Narrates How Papa MS Dhoni Resuced a Crimson-breasted Barbet
Ziva posted a series of photos narrating how she spotted an injured bird on lawns of their house and how 'Papa and Mumma' helped the bird, a Crimson-breasted Barbet or Coppersmith, out.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings