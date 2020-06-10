Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ziva Narrates How Papa MS Dhoni Resuced a Crimson-breasted Barbet

Ziva posted a series of photos narrating how she spotted an injured bird on lawns of their house and how 'Papa and Mumma' helped the bird, a Crimson-breasted Barbet or Coppersmith, out.

Cricketnext Staff |June 10, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
The official Instagram account of the daughter of India international MS Dhoni, Ziva, posted a series of photos narrating how she spotted an injured bird on lawns of their house and how 'Papa and Mumma' helped the bird, a Crimson-breasted Barbet or Coppersmith, out.

"Today in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy," Ziva wrote.

"We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves. Mumma told me it is Crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith. What a pretty, pretty little bird."

Later, the post was reshared by Chennai Super Kings official handle with a caption, "The most wanted bird's eye view. #ThalaDharisanam #WhistlePodu."

Dhoni was set to captain CSK in the 2020 Indian Premier League that was scheduled to start on March 29 before it got indefinitely postponed because of the pandemic. It would have marked Dhoni's return to competitive cricket after the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

