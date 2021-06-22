Ziva Singh Dhoni Soaks in the Himalayan View With This Adorable Companion

After assisting her father, MS Dhoni at his farm in Ranchi, Ziva Singh Dhoni is now seen enjoying the view of apple orchards with a pet dog in the serene hills of Ratnari, Himachal Pradesh. The five-year-old daughter of former captain of the Indian cricket team was seen in a cute yellow dress paired with black trousers as she soaked in the serene beauty of the Himalayas in her recent Instagram Reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

In the video, Ziva is seen petting the black dog as they both sit facing the majestic mountains. The slow-motion video captures the adorable bond that the toddler and the pet dog share as they sit across the calming hills of Himachal Pradesh. In another picture, Ziva was seen standing next to her father as they arrived at their homestay for a few days located among the apple orchards near Shimla. Her latest Instagram post showed Ziva standing at a balcony with vibrant pink flowers and climbers adorning the wooden house, creating a typical traveller portrait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

Meanwhile Ziva’s mother Sakshi also shared a glimpse of their summer vacation at the quaint Himalayan village. The video showed the wooden guesthouse with a fireplace and a picturesque view. With large glass windows, the guests were able to take in the view of the lush green alpine forests as they stayed warm inside the cottage-esque homestay. Sakshi’s Instagram Reel also gave her 4.3 million followers a glimpse of the interiors of Meena Bagh Ratnari homestay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r)

Many of her followers were left asking her the location since it was not mentioned under the geotag of the Instagram post. Singer Jubin Nautiyal also commented on Sakshi’s post as he asked, “Yeh kaha hai ?? Where is this ??”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r)

Replying to Jubin’s query, Sakshi revealed that she is staying at Ratnari with her daughter and husband for the next few days.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here