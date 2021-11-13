ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For Today: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 2nd ODI, Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women 2021

ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women: Zimbabwe Women will square off against Bangladesh Women on Saturday, November 13, in the second ODI match of the three-match series at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The home side had a dismal start in the series as they lost the ODI tournament opener by eight wickets.

Batting first, Zimbabwe Women were bundled out for 48 runs in just 24 overs in the said match. In reply, Bangladesh Women chased down the target with utmost ease in 10.4 overs and eight wickets to spare.

With this win, Bangladesh Women have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. On Saturday, when they will once again cross swords with Zimbabwe, they will hope to take an unassailable lead in the tournament by winning the second ODI.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women will hope to bounce back from their awful start by winning the second match and levelling the series.

Here is all you need to know about the second ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women:

ZM-W vs BD-W Telecast

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI series is not getting televised in India.

ZM-W vs BD-W Live Streaming

The second ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women can be streamed live on the Zimbabwe Cricket Youtube Channel.

ZM-W vs BD-W Match Details

The second ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday, November 13. The match between ZM-W vs BD-W will start at 1:00 PM IST.

ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Salma Khatun

Vice-captain: Precious Marange

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Chiedza Dhururu

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Mary-Anne Musonda, Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa

Allrounders: Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Precious Marange

Bowlers: Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Esther Mbofana

ZM-W vs BD-W Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women Possible Starting XI: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Christabel Chatonzwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare

Bangladesh Women Possible Starting XI: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Nuzhat Tasnia (wk), Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here