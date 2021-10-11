ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for 4th ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women, October 11 1:00 PM IST

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th ODI Match between Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women: In the fourth and last One Day International (ODI) match of four-match series on Monday, October 11, Zimbabwe Women will square off against Ireland Women at the Harare Sports Club. The match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will begin at 01:00 pm (IST), but the Indian viewers won’t be able to enjoy this fixture as it will not be televised in the country. And, to follow the scoreboard of this fixture, one can log in on FanCode app.

Ireland Women will head into this fixture with an upbeat mood, having taken an unbeaten lead of 2-1 in the series after winning the third match by eight wickets.

Ireland started this tournament with four wickets’ loss in the first ODI. However, they soon recovered from their defeat by registering a thumping 80-run win over in the second match. On Monday, when Ireland will be once again up against Zimbabwe, they will hope to make it three in a row.

Ahead of the fourth ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women; here are all the details you should know:

ZM-W vs IR-W Telecast

The 4th ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women is not getting broadcast in India.

ZM-W vs IR-W Live Streaming

The live-streaming of the 4th ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women is available on the FanCode app.

ZM-W vs IR-W Match Details

The 4th ODI match between ZM-W vs IR-W will be played on Monday, October 11 at Harare Sports Club, Harare. The 4th game between ZM-W vs IR-W will start at 1:00 pm (IST).

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gaby Lewis

Vice-Captain: Laura Delany

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Ashley Ndiraya, Rebecca Stokell

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo

Bowlers: Tasmeen Granger, Nomvelo Sibanda, Celeste Raack

ZM-W vs IR-W Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women Probable Starting XI: Josephine Nkomo, Chiedza Dhururu (WK), Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Ashley Ndiraya, Christabel Chatonzwa, Modester Mupachikwa, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Precious Marange, Mary-Anne Musonda (C)

Ireland Women Probable Starting XI: Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning, Amy Hunter, Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here