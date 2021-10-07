ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women, October 7 01:00 pm IST

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI Match between Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women: Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women will square off against each other in the second One Day International (ODI) match of four-match series on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club. The second ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women will kick off at 01:00 pm (IST). Any match from the Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe is not televised in India. However, fans can track today’s encounter between two sides on their Zimbabwe Cricket and Ireland Cricket’s social media handles.

In the ODI tournament opener, Zimbabwe Women defeated Ireland Women by four wickets and they will continue their winning march on Thursday.

On the other hand, Ireland Women will aim to take the second encounter to level the series 1-1.

Here are all the details regarding today’s second ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women:

ZM-W vs IR-W Telecast

The 2nd ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women is not televised in India.

ZM-W vs IR-W Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women can be followed on their respective social media accounts.

ZM-W vs IR-W Match Details

The 2nd ODI match between ZM-W vs IR-W will be played on Thursday, October 7 at Harare Sports Club. The game between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Laura Delany

Vice-Captain: Josephine Nkomo

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh

Batters: Rebecca Stokell, Ashley Ndiraya, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Josephine Nkomo, Orla Prendergast, Precious Marange, Laura Delany

Bowlers: Tasmeen Granger, Celeste Raack, Nomvelo Sibanda

ZM-W vs IR-W Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe Women Predicted Playing XI: Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu (WK), Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Ashley Ndiraya, Christabel Chatonzwa, Modester Mupachikwa

Ireland Women Predicted Playing XI: Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Amy Hunter, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Ava Canning, Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, Shauna Kavanagh (WK)

