ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women, October 9 01:00 pm IST

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI Match between Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women:Zimbabwe Women will be up against Ireland Women in the third One Day International (ODI) match of four-match series on Saturday, October 9, at the Harare Sports Club. The match between the two teams will start at 11:00 am (IST). However, Indian viewers will not be able to enjoy this match as Ireland Women’s tour of Zimbabwe is not televised in the country.

Zimbabwe Women welcomed the visitors in the country in style by handing them a four-wicket loss in the tournament opener.The Ireland Women, however, bounced back in the second match by registering a thumping 80 runs win over hosts and in the process levelled the series 1-1.

On Saturday, when Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women will square off against each other, both the teams will look to take an unbeaten lead in the tournament by winning the match.

Here are all the details regarding today’s first T20I match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women:

ZM-W vs IR-W Telecast

The 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women is not getting broadcasted in India.

ZM-W vs IR-W Live Streaming

The live-streaming of the 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women is available on the FanCode app.

ZM-W vs IR-W Match Details

The 3rd ODI match between ZM-W vs IR-W will be played on Saturday, October 9 at Harare Sports Club, Harare. The match between ZM-W vs IR-W will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Laura Delany

Vice-Captain: Josephine Nkomo

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh

Batters: Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Ashley Ndiraya

All-rounders: Josephine Nkomo, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Precious Marange

Bowlers: Celeste Raack, Tasmeen Granger, Nomvelo Sibanda

ZM-W vs IR-W Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe Women Predicted Playing XI: Precious Marange, Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Josephine Nkomo, Chiedza Dhururu (WK), Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Ashley Ndiraya, Christabel Chatonzwa, Modester Mupachikwa, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana

Ireland Women Predicted Playing XI: Amy Hunter, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning

