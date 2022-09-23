ZM-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, September 23, Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2022

ZM-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women: In the first semi-final match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Zimbabwe will be crossing swords with Ireland. The two teams will be battling it out at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 23.

Zimbabwe Women were exceptionally well during the league round. They topped the Group B points table with two wins from three league matches. Zimbabwe won their first two games against PNG Women and Thailand Women. However, their last league match saw them losing to the United Arab Emirates Women by four wickets.

Coming to Ireland Women, they ended up second in Group A with two wins and one loss. Ireland had an abrupt start to their campaign as they suffered 14 run defeat at hands of Bangladesh in their opening contest. However, the team quickly found its rhythm and won the next two games against USA Women and Scotland Women.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women, here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs IRE-W Telecast

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women game will not be telecast in India.

ZM-W vs IRE-W Live Streaming

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be streamed live on FanCode.

ZM-W vs IRE-W Match Details

ZM-W vs IRE-W match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 04:30 PM IST on September 23, Friday.

ZM-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amy Hunter

Vice-Captain: Cara Murray

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: M Mupachikwa

Batters: G Lewis, Amy Hunter, S Mayers

All-rounders: L Delany, E Richardson, O Prendergast

Bowlers: N Sibanda, A Kelly, P Marange, Cara Murray

ZM-W vs IRE-W Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women: P Marange, M Mupachikwa, P Mujaji, M Musonda (C), CS Mugeri, SM Mayers, C Chatonzwa, JN Nkomo, N Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, E Mbofana

Ireland Women: L Delany (C), L Paul, MV Waldron, GH Lewis, O Prendergast, EAJ Richardson, Rachel Delaney, AN Kelly, Amy Hunter, Cara Murray, SM Kavanagh

